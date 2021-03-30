New Yorkers 30 and older can now get a vaccine

New York state is expanding vaccine eligibility to all residents over 30 years old today.
New York was one of only a few states that had not yet set a timeline for adult eligibility.
CNN’s Alexandra Field is live from NYC with the latest.
New York state is expanding vaccine eligibility to all residents over 30 years old today.
New York was one of only a few states that had not yet set a timeline for adult eligibility.
CNN’s Alexandra Field is live from NYC with the latest.
Anyone over 30 can book an appointment to get a shot. Next week, eligibility expands to New Yorkers 16 and older.
A major expansion of vaccine eligibility is happening Tuesday in New York. CBS2's John Dias has the details.