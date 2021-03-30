Skip to main content
Beware of phone scams demanding payments

Mississippi Power is urging customers to be aware of scammers from phone calls demanding payments to social media phishing attempts around April 1st.

- the federal trade commission- says more than $117 - million was lost to social medi- scammers in the first six

