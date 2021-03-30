5pm FL Burglary Pair 03.30.2021

TWO PEOPLE FROM FLORIDA ARE ACCUSED IN A STRING OF THEFTS AROUND WHITLEY COUNTY.

Two people from florida are accused in a string of thefts around whitley county.

And police say some of those thefts happened right after they were released from jail.

Full mug:two accused in string of thefts williamsburg travis george nicole cabrera travis george.jpg nicole cabrera.jpg &lt;none&gt; &lt;none&gt; the williamsburg police department says... over a two- day period... travis george and nicole cabrera... both from jacksonville... stole items from a home, a vehicle and several storage units in williamsburg.

Police say the two committed the thefts while driving a stolen car.

According to police... george and cabrera were arrested late sunday night... released early monday morning then arrested later that day after committing another