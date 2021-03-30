Ariana Grande to Judge Next Season of ‘The Voice’

Ariana Grande confirmed on Tuesday that she would be joining ‘The Voice’ as a judge.

In a post to Twitter, Grande said she was “beyond thrilled” to join Season 21 of the show.

Surprise !!!

I am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice!, Ariana Grande, via Twitter.

Grande also confirmed that her entrance to the show meant judge Nick Jonas’s departure.

[White heart emoji] @nickjonas we will miss you, Ariana Grande, via Twitter.

Following Grande’s tweet, fellow judges Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton welcomed her to the show.

Next season we are bringing y’all some powerful female energy!

Welcome to the @NBCTheVoice family @ArianaGrande, Kelly Clarkson, via Twitter.

So excited to welcome Ariana to our Voice family!!, John Legend, via Twitter.

There's a new @NBCTheVoice coach in town y'all!

Welcome to the fam @ArianaGrande!!!!!, Blake Shelton, via Twitter