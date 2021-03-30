Ariana Grande to Judge Next Season of ‘The Voice’.
Ariana Grande confirmed on Tuesday that she would be joining ‘The Voice’ as a judge.
In a post to Twitter, Grande said she was “beyond thrilled” to join Season 21 of the show.
Surprise !!!
I am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice!, Ariana Grande, via Twitter.
Grande also confirmed that her entrance to the show meant judge Nick Jonas’s departure.
.
[White heart emoji] @nickjonas we will miss you, Ariana Grande, via Twitter.
Following Grande’s tweet, fellow judges Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton welcomed her to the show.
.
Next season we are bringing y’all some powerful female energy!
Welcome to the @NBCTheVoice family @ArianaGrande, Kelly Clarkson, via Twitter.
So excited to welcome Ariana to our Voice family!!, John Legend, via Twitter.
There's a new @NBCTheVoice coach in town y'all!
Welcome to the fam @ArianaGrande!!!!!, Blake Shelton, via Twitter