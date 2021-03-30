McConnell on vacancy bill 3.30.21

SENATE MINORITY LEADER MITCH MCCONNELL IS SPEAKING ABOUT A BILL PASSED BY KENTUCKY LAWMAKERS ABOUT *WHO* CAN FILL A U-S SENATE VACANCY.

senator mitch mcconnell on u.s. senate vacancy bill governor beshear vetoed the bill... but republicans... who have a supermajority... overrode the veto monday.

Many are calling it the "mitch mcconnell-backed to bill" and some have suggested it was passed because mcconnell may not complete his term.

Today... mcconnell said... while he suggested it to the legislature... it's not because he's stepping down.

senator mitch mcconnell (r) kentucky i'm not going anywhere, i just got elected to a six year term.

Second, i have watched over my years in the senate the way different states fill vacancies when they occur.

And i thought, the way we did it gave the governor whoever that may be, whether it's a democrat or republican, too much power to put an interim appointment in there for the longest period of time."

senator mitch mcconnell on u.s. senate vacancy bill governor beshear has called the bill unconstitutional so there is a chance he could take the override of the veto to court.