MSU Easter egg hunt 3.30.21

NO EASTER EGG HUNT LAST YEAR... BUT THEY SURE MADE UP FOR IT THIS YEAR IN ROWAN COUNTY.

L3: abc 36 news white massive easter egg hunt held in morehead take a look at this.

The morehead optimist club held a massive easter egg hunt on sunday.... with more than 500 children spreading out across a football field to find six-thousand hidden eggs.

On hand to oversee the event... the easter bunny.