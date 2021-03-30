Skip to main content
Global Edition
Sunday, April 4, 2021

MSU Easter egg hunt 3.30.21

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
MSU Easter egg hunt 3.30.21
MSU Easter egg hunt 3.30.21

NO EASTER EGG HUNT LAST YEAR... BUT THEY SURE MADE UP FOR IT THIS YEAR IN ROWAN COUNTY.

Sure made up for it this year in rowan county.

L3: abc 36 news white massive easter egg hunt held in morehead take a look at this.

The morehead optimist club held a massive easter egg hunt on sunday.... with more than 500 children spreading out across a football field to find six-thousand hidden eggs.

On hand to oversee the event... the easter bunny.

You might like