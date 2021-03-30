Travel opinions

Residents share whether or not they think it's safe to travel now.

Coronavirus pandemic drastically cut the number of people traveling this time last year.

But travel appears to be more appealing with more progress made in fighting the virus.

Let's go live to w-t-v-a's brianna bynum in tupelo who got some opinions about whether now is the time to travel.

"some" people i spoke with toda said they think it's safe to travel now and others arent so sure.

Between one another ."

One way to measure that increase is by seeing who's traveling by air.

The transportation security administration recorded more than 154 thousand travelers on march 29th of last year.

That same date this year just yesterday -- more than one point four million.

"personally i dont think its a good idea to travel, everybody should use precaution."

Some people we talked to in tupelo aren't ready to go even though coronavirus vaccinations are available now.

Others believe it's just comes down to doing it the right way.

"you want to protect yourselves and others.

Traveling isn't the issue.

It's just being smart."

The centers for disease control and prevention recommends getting that coronavirus shot before making that trip.

Government experts also advise you to do the same things you would do here wear a mask, wash your hands and keep enough distance between one another.

The c-d-c also encourages you to get tested for the coronavirus at least 1 to 3 days before traveling.

Live in tupelo, brianna bynum wtva