Send Foodz: Tim and David Go Low-Carb with Marlon Webb

This week on “Send Foodz”, Tim and David are joined by the host of Thrillist’s “Nuke With Me”, Marlon Webb.

Marlon, a self-proclaimed lazy eater, brings the boys his favorite healthy food options.

The keto-friendly menu includes juicy steak, organic wings, and delicious Korean BBQ.

You already know the guys aren't big health nuts, but you really don’t want to miss Tim and David’s unfiltered reaction to Marlon’s “dessert” pick.

