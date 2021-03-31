Students and parents in Chico react to vaccine eligibility expansion

Some students at schools like Chico High School can now get their coronavirus shot and some are hoping this will give them a sense of normalcy.

As we reopen many families are wondering whats next for their kids - especially when it comes to vaccines and school.

action news now reporter kristian lopez shows us the changes ahead for our public schools.

Brendan henman/freshman: i'd get it if it meant to go back to full time.

Kristian: many students here at chico high school can now get their coronavirus shot - and some are hoping this will give them their life back.

Saylum berg/sophomore: it makes me feel happy, i'd feel safer going to school once i get it.

Chico high students brendan henman and saylum berg tell me they'd get vaccinated if it meant they could enjoy all of their high school activities again.

Brendan henman/freshman: i'd like to experience high school dances, and regular football games and sporting events.

But some parents like brendan's mom - still hesitant.

Evangelina henman/parent: its so new i worry about the side effects for my child.

Kristian:we're starting to see students eligible for the vaccine, what does this mean for the school district?

Diane olsen: right now we are looking forward to students being vaccinated it really is student choice at this point.

Kristian: could this be something that could be a requirement for schools?

Diane: we haven't had time to review policies for this, we need to talk to butte county public health we always follow their recommendation s.

We see what the school board decides to do when it comes to requiring it.

School board member matt tennis thinks vaccines should be a choice.

Matt tennis: we wanna reach herd immunity but i don't think they should be required to get the vaccine in order to be at school.

Kristian: how would you feel if it was a requirement?

Evangelina henman/parent: then it would be something we'd have to do.

Kristian: what are your hopes for all of this?

Brendan henman/freshman: to go back to fully normal high school.

Kristian: the next chico unified school board meeting is scheduled for april 7th.

In chico kristian lopez action news now coverage you can count on.

