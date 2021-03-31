Baptist Memorial Hospital buys new robot to assist in invasive surgeries

Baptist Memorial Hospital - Golden Triangle pays nearly $1.5M for new Da Vinci XI robotic system to perform minimal invasive surgeries.

Could change the game for invasive surgeries.

Brad beckham - general surgeon/ director of trauma and surgery: "it's almost like putting your head inside the body and looking around.

It's that good."

Brad beckham is the director of trauma and surgery as well as a surgeon at baptist memorial hospital.

He along with his colleagues now have access to a new robot that will make their jobs even more precise.

Brad beckham - general surgeon/ director of trauma and surgery: "it has new arms that connect to the patient that give us even greater mobility within the patient and allows us to do more complex movements with even smaller incisions."

The robot is called the da vinci x-i.

Costing baptist 1.49 million dollars, the robotic system will be used by general surgeons, ob/gyns, urologists, and colorectal surgeons.

Beckham said it will enhance the surgery, as well as lower the recovery time for his patients.

Brad beckham - general surgeon/ director of trauma and surgery: "they would complain of pain in their surgery sight for sometimes months or longer.

With this, most of my patients take maybe one or two doses of pain medication after surgery and that's all they need."

Beckham said the lack of pain allows his patients to return to work much quicker... it could also lower hospital bills by allowing shorter stays after surgery... helping patient's wallets.

However, as a doctor, he said one of the robot's biggest charms is the increased safety.

Brad beckham - general surgeon/ director of trauma and surgery: "that extra layer of safety that we feel is important for our patients, that we know we're giving them good operations, safe operations that we otherwise might not have been able to offer them with as much confidence."

He said he's eager to further help his patients with this new technology.

