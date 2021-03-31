Your Guide Gut Health

Probiotics could be the secret to better overall health.

Anchor: probiotics are increasingly used by americans to help them with the increase good health.

The study found that probiotics can help in both preventing and leaving no lasting symptoms of the covid-19 virus.

We are joined by dr. with more.

Hi dr. peter.

Hi.

What are probiotics exactly and how did they help maintain good and immune health?

Probiotics we take an insufficient amount they do provide health benefits.

Understand what probiotics are it will help you to better understand.

Michael biomes is the community including bacteria viruses and fungi that reside in and outside of your body and it is important for having good good health.

The michael biomes is required.

When there are more of the bad first the good, the balance.

That is why you need the probiotic to help keep the balance in favor of the good bacteria and provide health benefits.

And that we have all to been through covid-19 this year.

And now they think they might be a link between ibm and susceptibility to covid-19.

Is that true?

Yes.

Patients with covid-19.

It's also been seen in cases of ibs.

People over eight as well as people with, but it such as diabetes andhypertension .

This is a common link between all of these conditions and the long-term effect of covid-19.

This similar to the ones of ibs.

What should people look for when they are choosing a probiotic?

We all want to stay healthy and there are so many out there we go to the store it can be kind of confusing.

There are many different strains of probiotics.

All of which have been shown to help with lung infections that have data which also show the protected against ibs specifically and diet -related diarrhea as well.

Thank you for being with us today.

We will take a quick break and then we will be