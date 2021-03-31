Skip to main content
Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Publix cancels Wednesday’s COVID‑19 vaccination scheduling opportunity in Florida

Publix Pharmacy will not have appointments during Easter weekend, so it is canceling its Wednesday, March 31 scheduling opportunity in Florida.

The online reservation system will reopen Friday, April 2, for appointments for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

