Publix cancels Wednesday’s COVID‑19 vaccination scheduling opportunity in Florida

Publix Pharmacy will not have appointments during Easter weekend, so it is canceling its Wednesday, March 31 scheduling opportunity in Florida.
The online reservation system will reopen Friday, April 2, for appointments for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Version yet, and the clock isticking.Session’s midpoint is tomorrow.IF YOU DIDN’T GET A CHANCE TOBOOK YOUR COVID-19 VACCINEAPPOINTMENT AT PUBLIX, YOU WILLHAVE ANOTHER OPPORTUNITY FRIDAYMORNING.PUBLIX WILL OPEN UP ITSVACCINATION PORTAL AT SEVEN A-M.REMEMBER, THESE APPOINTMENTSHAVE BEEN FILLING UP QUICKLY.ANYONE 40 AND OLDER IS ELI