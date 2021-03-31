Senators advance more COVID liability protections for Florida schools

Florida schools could be getting a break after a year of dealing with the pandemic.

COMPLAINT.IN LEE COUNTY, Rob Manch FOX 4.THANKS ROB.FLORIDA SCHOOLS COULD BE GETTINGA BREAK AFTER A YEAR OF DEALINGWITH COVID-19.A SENATE PANEL TODAY ADVANCED ABILL PROVIDING MORE LIABILITYPROTECTION AND EASING STUDENTPERFORMANCE REQUIREMENTS.CAPITOL REPORTER FORRESTSAUNDERS IS IN TALLAHASSEE WITHTHE DETAILS.0-:15:20-:35We saw unanimous, bipartisansupport of this big-ticketpolicy somewhat of a raritythis year.Republicans and Democratsagreeing-- the provisions inthis bill will help schoolsrecover.PKGThough the last year hasn’t beeneasy(Sarah Frederick, Mother)"It’s scary.

Yes, absolutely."(SARAH 13:16)Special needs parent SarahFrederick can’t say enough goodabout her daughter’s teachers..."Everybody kind of workingtogether to make sure she’s ok."(SARAH 13:25)The mother now wanting Floridato return the favor toeducators"Supporting them and doing whatwe can... it has to be done."(SARAH SENDING)That’s where SPB 7070 comes inIts sponsor calling it the aidmany have been looking for.(Sen.

Joe Gruters, (R)Sarasota)"It’s pretty broad, but it’sgoing to help everybody recoverquickly."(GRUTERS 39:43)The policy does a few keythings;Gives schools breathing roomwaiving performance metrics tiedto this year’s testing andgradesAnd allows parents to hold backK-fifth graders if desired.NAT GAVELIt also restricts lawsuitsseeking to reclaim tuition orfees from schools and collegesthat switched to online ed"You still got the credits andyou still have to pay."(GRUTERS 36:00)In committe━ some had concernsthe language was too broad.But in the end...NAT AYEThe bill cleared its firsthurdle, unanimously.(Sen.

Shevrin Jones, (D)Miami Gardens)"This is the opportunity rightnow that we all have to rightsome of the wrongs we saw,"(JONES 42:51)And it might be the supportparents like Sarah are lookingfor"I think our teachers, here inFlorida, are the best in thenation.

"(SARAH 13:30)FORRESTThe sponsor says he has beenworking with the House to craftthis measure.Members there haven’t offe