COVID fear disappears among shoppers

Despite rising COVID-19 cases in the country massive crowd was witnessed in the markets of Chandigarh.

Similar condition was seen in Haryana's Rohtak on March 30.

Fear of COVID-19 went missing among buyers.

Social distancing norms were not followed by customers.

Many were also found without masks.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh stand at 2,746, while Haryana has a total of 9,312 active cases.