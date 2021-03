State govt releases 1,349 prisoners on occasion of Rajasthan Diwas

On the occasion of Rajasthan Diwas (March 30), state government released 1,349 prisoners from different jails.

"Maximum of the prisoners included those who have completed 14 years in jail and earned remission of two and a half years for good conduct," informed Rajeev Dasot, Director General (Jail), Rajasthan.

The relaxation has not been given to culprits who are serving jail terms for offences under POCOS act, rape, mob lynching etc.