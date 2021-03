The Chattanooga Lookouts report that the costume for their mascot was one of the items taken during a break-in today.

Say it ain't so, but looie the lookout has been abducted.

At least his costume.

The robbery took place tuesday as someone broke into the offices at the lookouts at&t field.

Hopefully looie will be back before the lookouts open