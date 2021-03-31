Londoners flock to Southbank amidst record heatwave

Londoners made the most of the hot temperatures March 30, enjoying the second day of lockdown freedom along the Southbank area.

Londoners made the most of the hot temperatures March 30, enjoying the second day of lockdown freedom along the Southbank area.

The public gathered for picnics and drinks in the evening sun on the hottest day in March for decades.

The mini-heatwave will come to an end on Thursday with much cooler temperatures set for Easter weekend.