Meet John Doe Movie

Meet John Doe Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Having just been terminated from her position, Columnist Ann Mitchell’s final newspaper article is a fake letter from a John Doe stating that, due to society’s ills, he intends to commit suicide on Christmas Eve.

The column sparks immediate backlash, with local politicians claiming it is a hoax.

With the publicity, Ann sees an opportunity.

She regains her position with the newspaper and turns the John Doe story into a series of articles.

To convince the public that John Doe is real, Mitchell finds a drifter to play him.

The newspaper’s owner, D.B.

Norton, champions the idea, igniting a social revolution in the process.