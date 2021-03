SLASHLORETTE PARTY Movie

SLASHLORETTE PARTY Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: An anxious young woman is taken by her friends to a remote cabin in the woods to celebrate her bachelorette party.

The fun and games are cut short when an uninvited guest begins killing off the wedding party, one by one.

Directors: Paul Ragsdale, Angelica De Alba Writers: Angelica De Alba, Paul Ragsdale Stars: Ginger Lynn, Krystal Shay, Drew Marvick