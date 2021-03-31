17th annual Swing for the Cause Golf Classic

Today, golfers braved rainy conditions for an annual event in Hancock County all to benefit local residents and economic development.

- today,golfers braved rainy- conditions for an annual event- in hancock county...all to- benefit local residents and - economic development.

- news 25's grant chighizola has- more from bay st.

Louis.- - it wasn't a typical day at the- bridges golf club on the campus- of the hollywood- casino.

- golfers hit the links to raise- funds and awareness for - causes served by the non-profit- hancock county community- development foundation.

- sot- tish williams: executive - director, - hancock county chamber of - commerce- "through the funds that are raised through this tournament,- and other events that we- do throughout the year, we help- people put their passion to - work."

Hurricane season and other- factors pushed the 17th - edition of the swing for the- cause tournament- from it's usual october date, - - - - but that didn't stop over 100 - participants from making their- way there to support- everything from education to- preservation to job growth.

- jason farve: participant- "there are a lot of people here who love hancock county and lov- economic- development personal for hancoc- county and things that are goin- to bring new- things for the children here in- the community."

Teams of four competed for- different prizes throughout the- tournament, bringing out the- - - competitive spirit in some.

- sot-jason farve - "there are two of us who don't golf on a regular basis, and a- couple of us who do,- so it's pretty competitive.

- we're giving each other skills- - - - to help one another."

Standup "while each team got to display their competitive side on the - golf course, there- were also fun activities as - well, like the marshmallow- longest drive."

With a record-breaking- tournament in the books,- organizers are reflecting on ho- - - - connections made here each year- lead to big things for hancock- county.

- sot-tish williams - "it also gives us a chance to network and to provide- opportunities to build- relationships that can lead to- other synergistic projects- throughout the year."

In bay st.

Louis, grant - chighizola, news