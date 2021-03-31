Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, April 19, 2021

17th annual Swing for the Cause Golf Classic

Credit: WXXV
Duration: 0 shares 3 views
17th annual Swing for the Cause Golf Classic
17th annual Swing for the Cause Golf Classic

Today, golfers braved rainy conditions for an annual event in Hancock County all to benefit local residents and economic development.

- today,golfers braved rainy- conditions for an annual event- in hancock county...all to- benefit local residents and - economic development.

- news 25's grant chighizola has- more from bay st.

Louis.- - it wasn't a typical day at the- bridges golf club on the campus- of the hollywood- casino.

- golfers hit the links to raise- funds and awareness for - causes served by the non-profit- hancock county community- development foundation.

- sot- tish williams: executive - director, - hancock county chamber of - commerce- "through the funds that are raised through this tournament,- and other events that we- do throughout the year, we help- people put their passion to - work."

Hurricane season and other- factors pushed the 17th - edition of the swing for the- cause tournament- from it's usual october date, - - - - but that didn't stop over 100 - participants from making their- way there to support- everything from education to- preservation to job growth.

- jason farve: participant- "there are a lot of people here who love hancock county and lov- economic- development personal for hancoc- county and things that are goin- to bring new- things for the children here in- the community."

Teams of four competed for- different prizes throughout the- tournament, bringing out the- - - competitive spirit in some.

- sot-jason farve - "there are two of us who don't golf on a regular basis, and a- couple of us who do,- so it's pretty competitive.

- we're giving each other skills- - - - to help one another."

Standup "while each team got to display their competitive side on the - golf course, there- were also fun activities as - well, like the marshmallow- longest drive."

With a record-breaking- tournament in the books,- organizers are reflecting on ho- - - - connections made here each year- lead to big things for hancock- county.

- sot-tish williams - "it also gives us a chance to network and to provide- opportunities to build- relationships that can lead to- other synergistic projects- throughout the year."

In bay st.

Louis, grant - chighizola, news

Explore

You might like