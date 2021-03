50-inch single-leg box jump is a marvel to behold Newsflare STUDIO Credit: Duration: 00:09s 31 Mar 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

50-inch single-leg box jump is a marvel to behold Ryan Tchoungoua shows off his superpower skills by pulling off a 50-inch single-leg box jump in Staten Island, New York on March 29.

Ryan Tchoungoua shows off his superpower skills by pulling off a 50-inch single-leg box jump in Staten Island, New York on March 29.