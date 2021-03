JSU Basketball honored at the Capital

IT WAS ALL ABOUT THE JACKSONSTATE BASKETBALL PROGRAMS THISMORNING AT THE CAPITOL AS THETIGERS WERE RECOGNIZED FOR SOMEGREAT SEASONS.THE JSU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TEAMBROUGHT THEIR SWEAT CHAMPIONSHIPTROPHY TO THE HOUSE CHAMBERS ATTROPHY THE CAPITOL AS THE MEN’S’ TEAM.WE’RE RECOGNIZED FOR THEIRWINNING SWEAT SEASONS, THE MENWENT UNDEFEATED AND CONFERENCEPLAYERS COACH WOMEN INTO SWACKREGULAR SEASON AND TOURNAMENTCHAMPIONSHIPS ON MAKERS TOOKOUT.TO HONOR BOTH TEAMS THIS MORNINGDEJA ROGAN WAS HIGHLIGHTED FORWINNING SWAT PLAYER OF THE YEARAND MET WITH REPRESENTATIVE JODYSTEVENSON OUT OF HER HOMETOWN OFRIPLEY AS WELL.SO A GREAT DAY FOR THE TIGERS ATTHE STATE HOUSE.IT WAS AMAZING.IT WAS THE BEST FEELING EVER.I’M BLESSED.I’M GRATEFUL TO BE HONORED BYTHE CAPITAL TODAY.YOU KNOW, IT’S A TRULY HONOR TOBE HERE TO BE RECOGNIZED BY AHOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES FORSOMETHING THAT THE GIRLS DID BYOUR COMMUNITY IS PHENOMENAL.I WANT TO PUT JACKSONMISSISSIPPI SEEING BOTH PROGRAMSWINNING SWAC CHAMPIONSHIP.IT SHOWS THE VISION OF THEPROGRAM.IT SHOWS THE LEADERSHIP OF COACHBRANDON COACH REED, AND I’M VERYHAPPY FOR OUR STUDENT ATHLETESAND OUR COACHES.LINE JASON HOPES TO GET USED TOVISITS TO THE CAP