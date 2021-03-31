Warriors Knock off Racers in Top-15 Showdown

Final... staying on the pitch... big one over at warrior field... battle of undefeateds between 12th ranked indiana tech and ninth ranked unoh... eighth minute in this one... jonas kahlmann finds luke jones... and jones does the rest... curves this one home with the left... his fourth goal of the year... tech goes up one..it was a defensive battle from there... 22nd minute.... pep casas gets free... but mark mcmillan makes the big save...keeps it a one-nill game at half... but neither team able to break through after that...warriors take sole possession of first in the whac..

And stay unbeaten with