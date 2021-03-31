The Purdue Fort Wayne men's soccer team used a flurry of goals to defeat Detroit Mercy 4-2 on Tuesday (March 30) afternoon at the Hefner Soccer Complex.
'Dons double up Detroit in home win
Game... let's head outside for some soccer... purdue fort wayne men hosting detroit mercy today for some matinee soccer...eighth minute... dons on the attack... luke benford sends a strike on net... but devin mendez makes the save to keep it a scoreless game...but the offense would open up from there... 15th minute... it's benford again..
This time he finds the back of the net... dons up one...then... 22 minute... still a one nill game... emil fosse somehow gets the through ball on to logan lee's foot... he puts it home...pfw takes a 2-0 lead to halftime... they'd add two more in the second... they win 4-2 the