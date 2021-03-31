Purdue Fort Wayne Names Maria Marchesano as Women's Basketball Head Coach

Speaking of women's hoops... purdue fort wayne has finally found their next women's basketball coach...and she has some summit city ties.... elmhurst grad maria marchesano was officially announced as the next bench boss for the dons... replacing niecee nelson, who was let go last month...marchesano comes back to the summit city after four years coaching at mount saint mary's, where she led the mountaineers to a northeast conference regular season and tournament titles, which resulted in a berth in the ncaa tournament this past season...marchesano has won wherever she's been... holding a career 140-111 record with three stops between the d-1 and d-2 level...she was a heck of an athlete herself... she was a four year letter winner at butler, and left as the program's second best three point shooter..in a statement released by the school, marchesano says she couldn't be more excited to come home to fort wayne and