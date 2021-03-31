High School Baseball: Bishop Luers blanks Woodlan

Bishop Luers used a four run first inning to propel themselves to an 8-0 victory over Woodlan on Tuesday.

Win.... on to the diamond we go for some high school baseball... bishop luers hosting woodlan at the ash centre tonight...top one... warriors threatening with a runner on second... but look at the play from johnny sewell..

Lays out for the highlight reel, run saving grab... keeps the game scoreless...bottom half..

The bats started to come to life for luers... first batter of the game... lukas north... nearly puts this one out of the park... the saint francis signee settles for a double... a few batters later... he's on third... cam martinez hits a chopper to second... beats the throw to first..

North scores... knights go up one... next batter... paul birkmeier at the dish... he lifts a soft single in to right field... that scores two more... luers goes up three... they'd add one more later in the frame to take a four-nothing lead after one...they'd double that the rest of the way... luers wins this one 8-0... they're 2-0 on the