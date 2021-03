FBI S03E10 Checks and Balances

FBI 3x10 "Checks and Balances" Season 3 Episode 10 Promo Trailer HD - The team must track down two assailants who wear animal masks while committing armed robberies, with the latest leaving an off-duty 26 Fed security guard dead.

Also, Tiffany and Scola butt heads on whether or not to accept the local NYPD's offer to help in the investigation, on FBI, Tuesday, April 6th on CBS.