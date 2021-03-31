Mocs Finished Second at Chattanooga Classic

The mocs chattanooga classic at black creek.

U-t-c was in third place going into the final day.

Dorota zuh-lesh-kuh saves par on 16 after hitting out of the sand.

That's worth a little fist pump.

Dorota was feeling good as she moved to 17 tee.

This is her tee shot on the par three hole.

On line with the flag.

Certainly within birdie range.

That's worth more than a fist pump.

How bout a smile.

Esme hamilton was just one shot out ot the lead for the individual title going into today.

That sand shot gets some love from her head coach.

Hamilton would make the putt.

She finished second at two- under, just two shots out of first.

The mocs team finished tied for second with iowa.

E-t-s-u was the winner, taking the championship by seven shots.