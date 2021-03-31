Churches gearing up for Easter 2021

Some area church members shared how Easter 2021 will be, and what it means to them to be back in person after the coronavirus caused Easter services to only be virtual in 2020.

It's a big weekend for local churches... people are breaking out their sunday best as they're getting ready for easter services... wtva's bronson woodruff is showing us how this year's easter sunday will compare to last year's.

I'm outside harrisburg baptist church in tupelo.

Harrisburg is one of manychurches gearing up for a big religious weekend.

We talked with people from two churches, and both offer several services on easter morning.

Take pkg: "last year was lonely."

"we kinda just started to miss everyone."

Danielle mullins is a regular at harrisburg baptist church.

She said virtual church was good, but it got old quick.

"that was probably one of the most difficult parts was not being to fellowship with other believers."

The coronavirus came right before easter in 2020.

Reverend rob armstrong said he never expected that year's service to be only streamed online.

"last year we had an empty building, and this year, we hope to not have an empty building."

Standup: "the reverend said they'll have three church services on easter sunday.

This will let people and families space out.

There are quite a few places to sit in here.

Not to mention that having a later service is great if you're a late sleeper."

Across town is first united methodist church in downtown tupelo, which will have five services on easter morning.

Member mary lin white remembered when services began going virtual back in 20-20.

"it was very sad to have to close down and not being able to come to church."

Reverend embra jackson said this year for easter, churchgoers have the option of watching online or going in person.

"people are very excited to really be back and to be in community, and to be where they can physically see one another and greet one another."

Reporter outro: members of both churches said ultimately it is incredibly special to celebrate easter together in person again.

In tupelo, bronson woodruff, wtva 9 news.

((anchor tag)) those who attend in-person services at both churches are encouraged to wear a mask and keep enough distance among one another.

