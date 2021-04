BJP Mahila Morcha protests against TMC over women safety

BJP's women wing staged protest in Siliguri against the atrocities of women on March 30.

Protest was fuelled by the death of an 85-year-old mother of a BJP worker, both of whom were allegedly beaten up by Trinamool Congress workers last month in the North 24 Parganas district.

The old lady died during wee hours of March 29.

Protestors also alleged that a woman was raped near Mamata Banerjee's camp in Nandigram.