Donald Trump set to launch own social media site after Twitter, Facebook ban| Oneindia News

Former US President Donald Trump is all set to launch his own social media platform in the coming months.

Trump’s close aide said that the social media platform is being created so that he can share his message with the people of America.

Trump was banned indefinitely by social media sites including Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and more after he was found inciting the Capitol Hill rioters.

#DonaldTrump #TrumpSocialMedia #Twitter