People in Nashik to now buy ticket for entering markets amid COVID spike

Due to surge in COVID-19 cases, the Nashik administration came up with unique initiative.

In an attempt to ensure decongestion in the public places, a ticket of Rs 5 per person has been issued, to enter market area for an hour.

Commissioner of Police of Nashik City, Deepak Pandey said, "We are using a different approach to contain COVID-19 spread in Nashik.

We are issuing a ticket of Rs 5 per person to enter market area for an hour.

It is an attempt to save the city from entering lockdown." With over 26,000 active cases, Nashik is one of the top 10 districts of Maharashtra with most active COVID cases.