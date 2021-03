COVID-19: India records highest daily deaths of 2021

India on March 31 saw spike of 53,480 infections in last 24 hours.

With 354 new deaths, the country saw the sharpest spike in daily fatalities.

1,62,468 people have died fighting COVID-19 so far.

1,14,34,301 people recovered from the virus and active cases further rose to 5,52,566.

Total vaccination is over 6,30,54,353 till date.