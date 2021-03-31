Skip to main content
Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Quick-thinking father catches daughter as she falls off hoverboard in China

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
A quick-thinking father caught his daughter who was falling offer a hoverboard in southern China.

The video, filmed in the city of Beihai in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on March 29, shows a girl riding a hoverboard with her dad sitting on some stairs.

The girl fell down from the hoverboard and her father launched into action and caught his daughter.

The video was provided by local media with permission.

