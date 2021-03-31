Quick-thinking father catches daughter as she falls off hoverboard in China

A quick-thinking father caught his daughter who was falling offer a hoverboard in southern China.

The video, filmed in the city of Beihai in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on March 29, shows a girl riding a hoverboard with her dad sitting on some stairs.

The girl fell down from the hoverboard and her father launched into action and caught his daughter.

