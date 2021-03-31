A sea of litter was strewn across a Birmingham park on Wednesday (March 31) morning after crowds sunbathed in record-breaking temperatures across the UK.
Sea of litter left by parkgoers in Birmingham as UK enjoyed record-breaking temperatures
Drone footage shows piles of beer cans, plastic bags and used BBQ trays discarded across Cannon Hill Park.
Another clip shows a goose wandering through the mess.
Yesterday's (March 30) temperature of 24.5 degrees Celsius was the UK's highest Mach temperature in 53 years.