Sea of litter left by parkgoers in Birmingham as UK enjoyed record-breaking temperatures

A sea of litter was strewn across a Birmingham park on Wednesday (March 31) morning after crowds sunbathed in record-breaking temperatures across the UK.

Drone footage shows piles of beer cans, plastic bags and used BBQ trays discarded across Cannon Hill Park.

Another clip shows a goose wandering through the mess.

Yesterday's (March 30) temperature of 24.5 degrees Celsius was the UK's highest Mach temperature in 53 years.