Brown bears living in Cantabrian Mountains, northern Spain, where the new project of protecting this species is going to take pl

Brown bears in northern Spain are under threat from climate change but a new European project is working to find ways the species considered critically endangered just decades ago can adapt.Fast action is needed as their migratory patterns and hibernation cycles face disruption, while much of the plants and fruits they eat are also being affected.(Fundacion Oso Pardo/Real Press)