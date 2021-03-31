Chinese firefighters rescue 6-year-old boy trapped in hole on stone table

Firefighters rescued a boy trapped in a hole in a stone table in eastern China.

The heroic video, shot in the city of Zibo in Shandong Province on March 28, shows firefighters using tools to try to break a 1-tonne stone table.

They used an expander and a hydraulic push rod to lift the stone table up to free the 6-year-old boy trapped inside.

According to reports, the boy went into the 25-centimetre-diametre hole in the table when he was playing and became stuck.

Fortunately, the boy was not injured.

