Mobikwik data leak: Important information of 9.9 Cr users leaked online| Oneindia News

In what is believed to be one of the worst cases of data leaks, important information of 9.9 crore Mobikwik users has been leaked online, which the digital payments company has denied.

The recent data leak is of serious nature as it is said to have exposed important user information including mobile phone number, bank account details, email, and even credit card numbers of 9.9 crore Mobikwik users.

The screenshots of the Mobiwik breach were posted on Twitter by French security researcher who goes by the name Elliot Alderson.

He called it the 'largest KYC data leak in the history'.

#Mobikwik #MobikwikDataLeak #DataLeak