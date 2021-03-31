'Game of Thrones' author confirms stage play adaptation

'Game of Thrones' creator George R.R.
Martin has confirmed reports he's developing a stage production of his books, which will transport fans back to the classic story.
'Game of Thrones' creator George R.R.
Martin has confirmed reports he's developing a stage production of his books, which will transport fans back to the classic story.
George R.R. Martin, the author behind Game of Thrones, is now bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to Broadway.
George R.R. Martin is developing “Game of Thrones” into a Broadway play that takes place during one of the most epic events in..