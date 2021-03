Shreyas Iyer wishes Delhi Capitals new captain Rishabh Pant | Oneindia News

After Shreyas Iyer was ruled out because of the injury, Delhi Capitals team has informed that Rishabh Pant will be their captain for the IPL 2021.

Twitter was quick to react and started pouring memes within minutes.

#ShreyasIyer #RishabhPant #DelhiCapitals