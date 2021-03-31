EC to live monitor 50% of booths in Bengal during voting: Returning Officer

Polling parties collected EVMs and VVPAT machines from a government school in Haldia ahead of voting for the second phase of West Bengal assembly elections.

Returning Officer of Haldia, Avnit Punia said that 50% of the booths will be live monitored by the Election Commission.

"100% of the booths have been covered by CAPF and 50% of the booths have been covered by webcasting which will be monitored by ECI and us live during polling," said Punia.

"All the three ACs have been set up here-Mahisadal, Haldia, Nandigram having separate counters and we have increased counters per AC keeping in mind the COVID norms and especially mentioned by ECI, all the arrangements have been made at polling centre," he added.