Hooked on Science - Soaring Carrot GMK 033121

Jason Lindsey shows us how to make a carrot soar on this week's Hooked on Science.
"check this out this gigantic carrot!
In the bottom of it i shoved a film canister with water and alka seltzer.
Right now, a chemical reaction is happening.pop.in side.replay.of the film canister.
It builds up a gas and then launches the carrot right up in to the air.
Awesome!
For hooked on science, i'm jason lindsey."
