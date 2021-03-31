Hooked on Science - Soaring Carrot GMK 033121

Jason Lindsey shows us how to make a carrot soar on this week's Hooked on Science.

"check this out this gigantic carrot!

In the bottom of it i shoved a film canister with water and alka seltzer.

Right now, a chemical reaction is happening.pop.in side.replay.of the film canister.

It builds up a gas and then launches the carrot right up in to the air.

Awesome!

For hooked on science, i'm jason lindsey."

