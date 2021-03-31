What To Keep in Mind if You Want To Drink Before, After or in-Between COVID-19 Doses

If you’ve ever wondered if you can drink alcohol after or before getting the vaccine or in-between doses, here’s what you should keep in mind.
Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.
If you’ve ever wondered if you can drink alcohol after or before getting the vaccine or in-between doses, here’s what you should keep in mind.
Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.
Multiple people said they were drawn to Crestview’s gymnasium not just to get vaccinated, but for the opportunity to get the..
Memorial Baptist Church Hosts Vaccination Site