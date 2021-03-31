Woman captures exact moment hail storm hits her home

This mom manages to capture a video of the exact moment a hail storm approaches her home in Woodstock, Ontario.
It's really amazing and terrifying at the some moment!
Credit: KambreeLynnPics (Twitter)
This mom manages to capture a video of the exact moment a hail storm approaches her home in Woodstock, Ontario.
It's really amazing and terrifying at the some moment!
Credit: KambreeLynnPics (Twitter)
This is the terrifying moment a tree was set on FIRE after being hit by a lightning bolt, just three feet from where a family stood..