Does fear control your bank account? More than half of Americans feel anxious about checking their bank account balance

According to a recent study of 2,000 people, 55% admitted that fear keeps them from monitoring their bank account as regularly as they should.

The survey, which was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Cushion.ai, also found that (31%) frequently experience "close calls" where they didn't know if they'd have the right amount to pay a scheduled expense in time — and 38% of close-callers admit that it often ends in overdraft fees for them.