On camera: 65-year-old Asian American woman assaulted in New York, suspect arrested

A video of an Asian American woman being attacked in New York City by a man has gone viral.

New York Police Department said the suspect wanted in the brutal attack has been arrested.

According to surveillance footage released by police, the incident took place on Monday.

The 65-year-old woman was walking in midtown Manhattan a few blocks from Times Square.

In video, the man is seen repeatedly kicking her in stomach & knocking her to ground.

Police said the man also stomped on her face while shouting anti-Asian insults at her.

Video shows two people nearby, who appeared to be security guards, did not intervene.

The woman was discharged from hospital on Tuesday after being treated for the injuries.

Attack comes amid a spike in anti-Asian hate crimes and weeks after mass shooting in Atlanta.

Mayor Bill de Blasio called the incident 'absolutely disgusting and outrageous’.