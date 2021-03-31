Rookwood Accident
Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYDuration: 0 shares 1 views
ACCORDING TO THE CORONER, A WOMAN HAS DIED AFTER BEING HIT BY A VEHICLE..
We begin in lexington... as police investigate a fatal hit and run..
According to the coroner, a woman has died after being hit by a vehicle..
Police say it happened shortly after 1 a-m at the intersection of rookwood parkway and bryan station..
The coroner says the woman has not yet been identified..
No word from police on a vehicle description at this time..
We'll keep you updated..