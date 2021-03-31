Rookwood Accident

ACCORDING TO THE CORONER, A WOMAN HAS DIED AFTER BEING HIT BY A VEHICLE..

We begin in lexington... as police investigate a fatal hit and run..

According to the coroner, a woman has died after being hit by a vehicle..

Police say it happened shortly after 1 a-m at the intersection of rookwood parkway and bryan station..

The coroner says the woman has not yet been identified..

No word from police on a vehicle description at this time..

We'll keep you updated..