Oklahoma Goodwill employee finds $42k in donations

What would you do if you found a massive sum of cash?
Let's say $42,000?
A Goodwill employee in Oklahoma named Andrea Lessing was sorting through a pile of donations when she found the money.
To thank Andrea Lessing for her integrity, the person who donated the sweater gave her $1,000 of the money.
As you can imagine, a lot of money has been found tucked away in items donated to Goodwill, but they've never found anything like..