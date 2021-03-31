Fashion show organised in Kashmir to 'break stereotypes'

In a bid to provide a platform to youngsters, 'The Kashmir Fashion Show' was organised on March 30 at the Sheri Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.

"Our brothers and sisters have the capacity and talent to work in the fashion industry or film industry and there nothing wrong with the platform.

This show is a small effort to give them a stage to showcase their talents," the organiser of the event, Momin Mir said.

"Fashion is not every time bad.

It's all about clothes and a presentation of it," said a contemporary style designer, Ousheeba.

"There is a stereotype that females should not do modelling and it is not for them.

To break shackles, this program has been organised," participant, Sara told ANI.

The auditions for the fashion show were held in districts of the Kashmir Valley to find the talent.

A total of 22 candidates were shortlisted for main event.

The costumes were designed by local fashion designers.