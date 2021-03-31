‘Why didn’t you file FIR against Anil Deshmukh?’: Bombay HC asks Param Bir Singh

The Bombay High Court rebuked former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh over his plea seeking a CBI probe against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

‘You are a senior police officer.

You are not a layman.

You were duty-bound to register a complaint against any wrongdoing.

Despite knowing that an offence is being committed by your boss, you remained silent,’ Chief Justice Datta said.

He further added that without an FIR it cannot pass an order directing an independent agency to investigate the matter.

Singh, who was transferred as police commissioner, had alleged that Deshmukh had asked police officers to extort money.

